Home / Pune News / Life-saving surgery on newborn at AICTS

Life-saving surgery on newborn at AICTS

The baby was referred to the team of specialists at AICTS for further medical and surgical management

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 18:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The child has been successfully operated and has been discharged (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Doctors of the Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences (AICTS), a super specialisation institute dealing with Cardio Thoracic Sciences based in Pune, carried out critical life-saving surgery on a newborn. A 14-day-old boy of a serving soldier after birth was detected with slow heart rate and diagnosed with complete heart block recently.

The baby was referred to the team of specialists at AICTS for further medical and surgical management.

It was found to be a rare case of complete heart block which occurs in one in 22,000 births and requires immediate surgical management, if medical intervention fails. “Since medical intervention could not increase the heart rate it was decided to provide mechanical stimulation to the heart by inserting a permanent pacemaker.

“The child was operated by the doctors at AICTS and a permanent pacemaker was implanted in the upper abdominal wall of the child which is connected to the heart through a lead positioned surgically on the surface of the heart by opening the chest wall,” stated a note from AICTS.

The child has been successfully operated and has been discharged from the hospital and is stable at home.

