Liquor bottles, tobacco packets found at Nicmar quarantine centre

Liquor bottles and tobacco packets have been found by the civic authorities at the National Institute of Construction Management and Research (Nicmar) Covid-19 quarantine facility in Baner.

According to officials, the sanitation staff at the centre had been providing these items to the admitted patients at higher rates.

Sandeep Kadam, PMC’s assistant municipal commissioner and Baner-Balewadi ward officer, said, “It is an unfortunate incident. It was found that liquor bottles and tobacco packets were supplied to admitted patients inside the Nicmar quarantine centre. According to primary inquiry, the cleaning staff hired from a contractor and ambulance drivers were involved in it. Earlier too, such incidents were reported, however, only a warning was given to them. Now, we are going to take strict action against the people involved in this.”

Dr Prakash Rokade, medical officer at Aundh Civil Hospital, said, “It is illegal to bring or sell such kind of things at the quarantine centre where all positive patients are staying. When a positive person consumes alcohol or tobacco it is definitely harms their health and if it affects his/her body adversely, then the medical condition of the patient will worsen.”

Currently, several educational institutes and other private places like hostels, wedding halls and other residential houses have been taken over by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to serve as quarantine centres. At least 30,000 positive persons have been admitted to these quarantine centres or sent to home isolation, till date.

This is the third time such incident reported from the centre, however, this time the security guards alerted the authorities. A security guard found liquor bottles and tobacco packets inside the two-wheeler of a sanitation worker during check on Saturday. Earlier, mineral water bottles, eggs and hot water had been sold at these centres illegally to the patients.