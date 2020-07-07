Lockdown restrictions go for a toss in Vadgaon budruk

A strict lockdown was imposed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for Vadgaon budruk from July 4 to 11 after an increase in the number of Covid positive cases. However, in spite of lockdown orders, it was found that citizens in the area were violating rules, breaking barricades and walking out from the sealed areas and openly travelling through bikes and cars in the lockdown area.

“Since May this year, the numbers of cases were on a rise in ward number 33 which consists of the Vadgaon Budruk area. On July 1, I personally visited the spot and as per the instructions given to us by the PMC commissioner on closing down an area if three or more positive cases are found, we gave orders for a lockdown in the gavthan part of Vadgaon budruk for eight days from July 4 to July 11,” said Sambhaji Khot, Sinhagad road PMC ward officer.

Accordingly, the area is sealed with barricades and the essential shops are allowed to remain open from 7am to 1pm. Roadside hawkers are not allowed and all the residents in this area have been given a physical copy of notices to follow the lockdown strictly. Unless there is an emergency, people should not come out of their homes and use their vehicles.

Despite all these precautionary measures and orders, on Monday it was seen that lockdown rules were violated by citizens. The vehicular movement inside the Vadgaon budruk area was in full swing. People were walking and travelling through the side parts of the barricades which were put to close down the area. Even some of the non-essential shops like mobile phones, clothes and electronics operated throughout the day.

“If anyone is found violating the rules of the lockdown then action will be taken on them. I once again appeal to the citizens in this area please follow the lockdown rules, keep proper social distancing and take all the precautionary measures for your own safety,” added Khot.

On the other hand, residents in the area are not happy with the lockdown imposed again.

Rohan Nalawade a Vadgaon budruk resident said, “When we work then only can we earn bread and butter for our family, we have already suffered a lot during three months of lockdown. My family and I are following all the safety measures given by the government and we are aware of the rules of lockdown. But again closing down the entire area is not good.”