Home / Pune News / Lockdown’s supply kings now viewed as high-risk vendors; PMC says will act soon

Housing societies in Pune are increasingly worried that vegetable vendors who set up small kiosks outside the society gates to ensure supply during the lockdown, are now a possible Covid-19...

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:30 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

Housing societies in Pune are increasingly worried that vegetable vendors who set up small kiosks outside the society gates to ensure supply during the lockdown, are now a possible Covid-19 risk.

During the lockdown, small vegetable vendors set up stalls in front of large housing societies in non- containment areas.

These vendors have now become regulars, with society residents complaining of no social distancing or preventive measures being maintained.

Local residents HT spoke to in Kothrud, Bavdhan, Sahakarnagar and Katraj, all had the same complaints.



The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) says action will be taken “soon”.

“We are identifying societies facing these problems and soon action will be taken against all the vendors who are selling vegetables outside these societies,” said Madhav Jagtap, anti- encroachment department head, PMC

“Since the last two-and-a-half months, we have allowed these people to do business. However, now, social distancing is not followed and we don’t know from which zones these people are coming. I want PMC to take quick action,” said Dilip Shinde, a resident of Pune-Satara road.

“Our society will be giving them one more week as we don’t want them to suffer in lockdown financially, but from next week, we have planned to stop them completely. They can do their business somewhere else,” said Deepti Mirdhe, a resident of Shivshakti Society near Chavannagar Arch near Padmavati, who asked not to be named.

“We have stopped trucks coming into our society. Trucks used to come on alternate days, like fruits one day, vegetables the next; but now, we visit shops outside our society,” said Abhishek Shah, a resident of Rohan Leher society, in Baner.

“Selling vegetables near housing societies helps as we know how much quantity is to be carried from our homes. It avoids unnecessary wastage. I hope societies allow us to continue. Once the situation is normal, we will return to the wholesale markets,” said Santosh Patil, who sells vegetables at Shivshakti Society, near Chavannagar Arch, Padmavati.

