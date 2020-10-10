Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Lockdown will be lifted completely in state by November: Health minister Tope

Lockdown will be lifted completely in state by November: Health minister Tope

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday indicated that by the end of November, remaining restrictions under lockdown will also be lifted in the state and all sectors...

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 19:09 IST

By Yogesh Joshi,

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday indicated that by the end of November, remaining restrictions under lockdown will also be lifted in the state and all sectors will be allowed to reopen.

Tope while speaking to reporters at Ahmednagar on Saturday said that the government is now planning to give permission of reopening schools and religious places in the coming days.

“We have already allowed restaurants and bars. In the next phase, possibly during Diwali, we will have to reopen schools,” said Tope.

The health minister said that the government’s approach is to open various sectors step by step and within the next two months, everything will be reopened.



“The flight operations have resumed and train services are also in the process of restarting. I think step by step, schools, religious places and gymnasiums will be allowed to open. By the end of November, lockdown will be lifted 100 per cent,” said Tope.

There is a growing demand from various organisations to reopen temples and other shrines in Maharashtra. The principal opposition in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with Maharashtra Nav Nirman Sena and Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi have staged protest demanding temples to reopen. The gymnasiums owners in the state too have urged government for permission to operate considering the financial loss they are facing.

Despite the protest, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has not given permission to reopen temples and gymnasium. His cabinet colleagues have maintained that CM is cautious about reopening due to the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The minister also announced bringing down RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test rates in Maharashtra by Rs 400.

“The RT-PCR test rates at private labs, which was brought down to Rs 1,200 earlier will be further reduced to Rs 800. This will happen within a week,” said Tope. During the early phase of the pandemic in March, the Centre had capped the price of RT-PCR test, considered to be gold standard for its accuracy, to Rs 4,500.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gandhis, Shatrughan Sinha among Cong’s star campaigners for phase 1 of Bihar polls
Oct 10, 2020 19:21 IST
India test-fires 10 missiles in 35 days. It is not a coincidence
Oct 10, 2020 17:23 IST
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
Oct 10, 2020 16:04 IST
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Krishna removes Prabhsimran to shock KXIP
Oct 10, 2020 19:16 IST

latest news

Anita Hassanandani is expecting first child with husband Rohit Reddy, watch
Oct 10, 2020 19:21 IST
This Maoist-turned-politician of Bihar has more cases against him than party chief Pappu Yadav
Oct 10, 2020 19:21 IST
Lockdown will be lifted completely in state by November: Health minister Tope
Oct 10, 2020 19:09 IST
Truck turns turtle on Pune-Mumbai expressway, driver dead
Oct 10, 2020 19:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.