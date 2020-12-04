Maha health dept appoints district, taluka-level committees for Covid-19 vaccine distribution

Pune district administration had earlier estimated 1.10 lakh medical staff to be administered the vaccine in the first phase. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

To streamline the process of Covid-19 vaccine distribution, Maharashtra health department has appointed district and taluka level committees. These committees will overlook preparatory activities like the assessment of cold chain, preparation of database and its implementation, an official said.

The state health department has issued directives, which chalk out the preparatory phase and the implementation phase while will be carried out in the coming one year in a structured manner.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), Pune Zilla Parishad, said that the Maharashtra government has chalked out three stages of the vaccine distribution prioritising those at front-line dealing with Covid-19.

“The first stage includes people engaged in emergency services. Second, people with co-morbidities and municipal workers and third is the rest of the population who are 60 years or more in age. We have to get the data by December 10. We have to take in all the details for those who will be vaccinated from different institutes,” he said.

Pune district administration had earlier estimated 1.10 lakh medical staff to be administered the vaccine in the first phase.

Prasad, however, maintained that data collection has been completed for the first phase.

“The total number is not yet final for the first phase. There are still estimates. We are also trying to filter the data as there were many cases where hospital owners have mentioned the names of their family members who cannot be included. And we are following the government guidelines. We are currently in the first phase. The second phase will start soon when the Centre gives a nod,” said Prasad.

As per the general resolution (GR) issued by the government of Maharashtra, the district task force will ensure verification of beneficiaries, crowd management and overall coordination at the vaccination site by the district task force.

The district task force, as per the GR will ensure during the implementation there is robust communication planning at all levels to address rumour-mongering. The task force will also track blocks and urban areas for adherence to timelines for various activities required for the introduction of the vaccine.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, district health officer said, “We have identified 96 primary health care centres in the district and around 1,500 private hospitals who are enlisted for the first round of vaccination. We are following all the guidelines from the government.”

“There is a meeting in the coming week where we will decide on the strategy for effective implementation,” he said.