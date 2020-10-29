Sections
Maha-Metro invites name suggestions for Pune metro card from citizens

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has invited suggestions for naming of the metro card of Pune metro. If the name suggested by a citizen gets selected, they...

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 17:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has invited suggestions for naming of the metro card of Pune metro. If the name suggested by a citizen gets selected, they would be rewarded as per the rules of the, Coin a suitable name for Pune Metro Card, contest, said metro officials.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation’s public relation officer Hemant Sonawane, said, “Pune is a unique city. Metro work is in progress and we are launching a card for it. Instead of giving it a random name, Maha-Metro wants citizens to participate in it.”

Sonawane said, “Citizens need to submit their name suggestions till November 16. It is open for all and names can be in English or Marathi.”

Maha-Metro has appealed to citizens to send their entries online at contest@punemetrorail.org. Maha-Metro officials will decide on the final name selection. Citizens need to mention the significance of the name suggested by them in their entries.

