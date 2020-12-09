Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Maha-Metro sets June 2021 deadline to complete crucial Nal stop chowk flyover

Maha-Metro sets June 2021 deadline to complete crucial Nal stop chowk flyover

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has set June 2021 as the deadline to complete the multi-storey flyover at Nal stop, Karve road, after they inspected the site...

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 20:53 IST

By Siddharth Gadkari,

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has set June 2021 as the deadline to complete the multi-storey flyover at Nal stop, Karve road, after they inspected the site on Wednesday.

Once complete, the two-tier flyover will help decongest traffic on Karve road.

During a joint visit to the site by officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maha-Metro along with local elected representatives, it was decided to construct a four-metre road with two-metre footpath till the time the flyover is ready for use.

Local corporator Manjusha Khardekar, who was present there, said, “PMC’s road and drainage departments along with Maha-Metro are working together to complete the flyover before the monsoon starts next year.”



So far, Maha-Metro has completed the foundation work for the flyover with partial completion of some pillars. Gautam Birhade, executive director (civil work) of Pune Metro, said, “We have set a deadline to complete the two-tier flyover by June 2021. We have discussed the plan with PMC drainage and road department officials in detail and they are ready to provide full cooperation to complete the work as per the deadline. After shifting service lines, it will make it easier for us to speed up the work.”

Abhijit Dombe, executive engineer of road department, said, “Last year, people had faced a lot of problems during monsoon. So, we have instructed them to complete the work as early as possible. We have given them permission to shift service lines. Pune Metro contractor will shift the service lines as per our plan and instruction. They will take two months to complete this work.”

The proposed flyover will come up on 13 pillars with three of them in the middle of Nal Stop square. The top tier of the flyover will be for the metro rail while the lower tier will cater to vehicular traffic. Flyover will start after SNDT chowk on Karve road and pass over Nal Stop chowk and will descend just before the next square. It is 572 metres in length and 6.1 metres wide. The corporation contributed Rs 30 crore and Pune metro will add Rs 26 crore to construct this flyover.

Jadish Khanore, chief superintendent of drainage department, said, “To clear the problem of waterlogging in the area, Pune metro will construct a 900 millimeter (mm) diameter stormwater drain line on both the sides of the road. Besides that, the metro contractor will lay down 600mm diameter drainage lines.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
Dec 09, 2020 19:55 IST
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 09, 2020 20:10 IST
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Dec 09, 2020 17:45 IST
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Dec 09, 2020 18:39 IST

latest news

J&K logs 6 deaths, 369 fresh virus infections
Dec 09, 2020 21:21 IST
Roshni land scam: Ex-MLA Pathania’s late father, grandfather on list of beneficiaries
Dec 09, 2020 21:18 IST
J&K tourism department begins winter sports activities at Gulmarg
Dec 09, 2020 21:17 IST
IIT Mandi researchers propose technique to generate electricity from floor tiles
Dec 09, 2020 21:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.