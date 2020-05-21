Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / Maharashtra: 43-year-old cop dies of Covid-19 in Pune

Maharashtra: 43-year-old cop dies of Covid-19 in Pune

The constable was attached to the traffic branch of Pune police and was undergoing treatment at Bharti Hospital since May 10, the official said.

Updated: May 21, 2020 15:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Pune Maharashtra

At least 26 personnel attached to Pune police have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, of which 14 have recovered from the infection and two have died. (HT photo/ Ravindra Joshi)

A 43-year-old police constable, who had tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed to the deadly infection at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Pune city on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The constable was attached to the traffic branch of Pune police and was undergoing treatment at Bharti Hospital since May 10, the official said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The infected policeman was on ventilator support and died on Thursday morning, he said.

At least 26 personnel attached to Pune police have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, of which 14 have recovered from the infection and two have died.



The constable is the second coronavirus casualty in Pune police, after a 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector died of the infection earlier this month.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The iftaar that never happened: BSF jawans were killed while buying bread
May 21, 2020 16:41 IST
SC seeks UP govt’s reply on appointment of assistant basic teachers
May 21, 2020 16:41 IST
Covid-19 update: AstraZeneca ramps up capacity ahead of Oxford trial results
May 21, 2020 16:36 IST
Zydus Cadila supplies 30,000 Covid Kavach Elisa test kits to ICMR for free
May 21, 2020 16:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.