Maharashtra CID arrests two in cheating case of ₹3,700 cr

Maharashtra CID arrests two in cheating case of ₹3,700 cr

The companies launched various investment schemes and offered commission as high as 12% to agents to attract investors

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 17:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The two directors have been identified as Hrushikesh Vasan Kanse (30) and Supriya Vasant Kanse (36), according to a statement issued by the CID. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra has arrested two directors of a Pune-based company, Samruddha Jeevan State Multi- Purpose, in a cheating case worth ₹3,700 crore. There are four different cases registered against the company in the state.

The two directors have been identified as Hrushikesh Vasan Kanse (30) and Supriya Vasant Kanse (36), according to a statement issued by the CID. They were arrested on Tuesday and remanded to seven days’ police custody by a local court.

The companies launched various investment schemes and offered commission as high as 12% to agents to attract investors.

“During the investigation, CID found that these companies were not registered by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as non-banking financial companies (NBFC) and had no rights to collect fixed deposits,” read a statement by the CID issued by Sandeep Diwan, superintendent of police, EOW.



Earlier, at least 25 people have been arrested in the case.

The company accepted deposits worth ₹3,700 crore with promises of profits and did not money to the investors, the police statement claims.

The chargesheets in all four cases have been filed. The police have seized assets worth Rs 233.33 crore from those arrested earlier. Further recovery is expected.

