Sections
Home / Pune News / Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Pune on Thursday to review Covid-19 situation

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Pune on Thursday to review Covid-19 situation

“The chief minister will visit Pune and take a review of the district’s Covid-19 response,” an official from the district administration said on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 17:24 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Pune

This will be Thackeray’s first visit to Pune ever since the coronavirus outbreak began. (PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Pune on Thursday to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the district, officials said.

This will be Thackeray’s first visit to Pune ever since the coronavirus outbreak began.

“The chief minister will visit Pune and take a review of the district’s Covid-19 response,” an official from the district administration said on Wednesday.

Pune district so far has reported over 74,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,792 deaths, officials said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hong Kong economy contracts 9 per cent in latest quarter
Jul 29, 2020 17:46 IST
Don’t pay extra when booking via travel agent on Vande Bharat flights: Govt
Jul 29, 2020 17:43 IST
7 injured in blast at a quarter in elite academy for civil servants
Jul 29, 2020 17:43 IST
Third minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 29, 2020 17:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.