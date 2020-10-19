Maharashtra floods: Fadnavis says Centre will help; Wouldn’t need it if state got dues on time, says CM

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is visiting flood-hit areas of the state as is the Leader of the Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday. (HT archive)

During his visit to flood-affected areas, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said while the Centre will help farmers, the state government cannot pass on its responsibility.

“It is state government’s primary responsibility to assist farmers. However, what we see today is the growing tendency within this state government to pass on every responsibility to Centre,” said Fadnavis on NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s remarks. Pawar had earlier said the Union government should help the flood affected farmers as the state has its limitations. Pawar also said he will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next 10 days.

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, responding to Fadnavis’ allegation that the state government was passing on its responsibility to the Centre, said that if the latter gives dues to the state on time, there will not be need to ask for its help.

“I do not want to bring in politics here. However, if the Centre gives our dues on time, there will not be a need to ask for anything from the Centre,” he said.

Both Thackeray and Fadnavis are touring the flood-affected areas of the state as heavy rains and floods have claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions last week while crops on lakhs of hectares of land have been damaged, leading to farmers demanding immediate relief.

At many places in Pune and Solapur district, farmers have complained that despite four days, the administration has not started assessment of cross damage, resulting in a delay in help.