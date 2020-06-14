Maharashtra: Over 100 hospital employees booked for being absent amid Covid-19 outbreak

A Solapur police official said they have been booked under section 51B (refusing to comply with government orders) and 57 (contravention of any order) of Disaster Management Act. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Over 100 employees of a hospital in Solapur in Maharashtra, including doctors, have been booked for remaining absent from work during the coronavirus pandemic in violation of orders from the district administration, officials said on Sunday.

The 133 employees, which comprised doctors, nurses, ward boys and office staff, of charitable trust-run Ashwini Hospital were given multiple show-cause notices which they chose to ignore, they said.

“Ashwini Hospital was asked to admit Covid-19 patients as the government has regulated beds in private facilities in view of the outbreak. However, a majority of the staff there chose to remain absent from work,” said Dr Dnyaneshwar Sodal, health officer, Solapur civic administration.

“A police complaint was made against 133 who chose not rejoin even after reminders.,” he added.

A Solapur police official said they have been booked under section 51B (refusing to comply with government orders) and 57 (contravention of any order) of Disaster Management Act, and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code.

Solapur Municipal Commissioner P Shivshankar said, “I have warned staff of other private hospitals as well as I have received complaints from people. If staff do not resume duty, they will face action.” As on Saturday, Solapur city has 956 active cases, while 128 people have succumbed, and 654 have recovered from the infection.