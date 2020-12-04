Maharashtra’s ruling alliance wins BJP dominated Pune Graduates’ constituency

Pune Graduate constituency seat is considered to be a BJP stronghold. (HT photo)

Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Arun Lad has won the Pune Graduates Constituency polls, wresting the seat away from the BJP by defeating the saffron party’s candidate, Sangram Deshmukh. Lad got 1.22 lakh votes against Deshmukh’s 73, 321 votes.

BJP’s state unit president Chandrakant Patil and Union minister Prakash Javadekar have represented this constituency in the past with Patil representing the constituency twice.

Former Janata Dal Secular MLA Sharad Patil and MNS candidate Rupali Patil Thombre were also contesting this seat, which is traditionally dominated by the BJP.

Also Read: Maharashtra CM congratulates Gobal Teacher Prize 2020 winner Ranjitsinh Disale

The constituency is made up of voters from Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Solapur districts.

On Thursday, elections were held for the Pune Division Graduates’ constituency, Nagpur Division Graduates’ constituency, Aurangabad Division Graduates’ constituency, Amravati Division Teachers’ constituency, Pune Division Teachers’ constituency and Dhule-Nandurbar Local bodies’ constituency.

Even in Pune Teachers’ constituency, the ruling alliance candidate is leading.