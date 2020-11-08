Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Major fire burns down chemical factory in Bhosari MIDC

Major fire burns down chemical factory in Bhosari MIDC

Panic gripped Gawalimatha area of Bhosari MIDC after a major fire broke out inside the compound of a chemical factory on Saturday afternoon around 12.30pm. As many as fourteen...

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:18 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

Panic gripped Gawalimatha area of Bhosari MIDC after a major fire broke out inside the compound of a chemical factory on Saturday afternoon around 12.30pm.

As many as fourteen fire tenders were rushed to spot to douse the flames.

However, there was no loss to human life during the incident. It took well over three hours for the fire brigade officials to bring the fire under control. According to fire officials, the fire, however, caused huge losses as major storage inside was burnt ashes. Huge smoke flames billowing upwards were seen in the neighbourhood.

PCMC fire brigade chief Kiran Gawade said that the fire incident took place due to a short circuit in the company named Usha Chemical where zinc oxide was stored in huge quantity.

“The chemical is highly combustible and led to the blaze. Almost all our fire tenders were pressed into action to control the fire. A woman worker was in the godown who saw the incident happening and immediately escaped from the spot,” he said.

The fire took place in the area known as Jijamata Industrial estate fire officials said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Nov 07, 2020 23:01 IST
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Nov 07, 2020 23:12 IST
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
Nov 07, 2020 23:41 IST
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
Nov 07, 2020 23:05 IST

latest news

Covid test, age restriction likely for haj pilgrimage
Nov 08, 2020 01:36 IST
Held under Covid shadow, battle for Bihar concludes
Nov 08, 2020 01:34 IST
ISRO launches new earth observation satellite on board PSLV
Nov 08, 2020 01:12 IST
Mumbai engineer who operated drug racket amid ‘financial stress due to lockdown’ held with imported marijuana worth ₹1.62 crore
Nov 08, 2020 01:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.