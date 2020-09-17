Males account for 68% of Covid-19 deaths in Pune district

Of the 4,881 deaths due to Covid-19 reported in Pune district as of September 10, 68 per cent or 3,320 of the patients who died were male.

The death analysis report of the district also shows that seven hospitals of the 57 hospitals that reported Covid-19 deaths accounted for 55.3 per cent of the deaths.

The data also showed that between August 20 and August 26, was the worst for Pune. Since the first death recorded in the district on April 1, the week between August 20 and August 26 reported 490 deaths. This is the maximum number recorded in a week or 10% of the 4,881 deaths recorded.

Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, district civil surgeon and nodal Covid-19 officer said, “It could not be said conclusively as to why male gender is more affected than the female gender. There could be multiple factors including lifestyle habits like smoking and alcohol which leads to comorbidities. workstyle, physical activity, and also that the female gender has more immunity than the male gender. However, we cannot say for sure which factor is the most contributing factor. Also, we need to see if we are seeing more male positive cases than female cases proportionally.”

Of the 4,881 deaths recorded due to Covid-19 till September 10 the female gender accounts for 32 per cent of the deaths or 1,560 deaths. Also, one transgender death has been accounted for in the district.

The analysis also shows that out of the total deaths, 83 per cent or 4,047 deaths has reported an associated risk factor. A total of 17 per cent or 834 reported no risk factor.

The report highlights that seven hospitals in the district among which four are run by the government account for more than half the deaths. The seven hospitals include Sassoon general hospital with 1,072 deaths (22 per cent), Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital with 571 deaths (11.7 per cent), Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital with 480 deaths (9.8 per cent), Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital with 192 (3.9 per cent), Naidu hospital with 155 deaths (3.2 per cent), DH Aundh with 122 deaths (2.5 per cent) and Navale hospital with 107 deaths (2.2 per cent). The seven hospitals reported 2,699 deaths or 55.3 per cent among the total deaths. These hospitals also see maximum admission of Covid-19 positive cases.

The analysis report also showed that August has been the deadliest month for the district as most cases and also most deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in the month of August (see graphic).