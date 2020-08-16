Malls, hotels in Pune witness lukewarm response

Malls and hotels resumed their operations in the city since August 5, however, there has been a lukewarm response from customers because of the fear of the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.

On August 5, the state government allowed malls and hotels to reopen with rigid standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Amid the rise in positive cases, there is still a fear in the minds of the people and so nobody from our circle is visiting the mall. Even Independence Day was celebrated at home,” said Kiran Shinde, who generally visits Pheonix Market City on every Independence Day with his friends.

However, mall owners have observed a rise in footfall over the last one week.

“People are following all the SOPs and the best part is people who are actual buyers are visiting malls more which is helping shop owners gain more profit. There is a good footfall at footwear, jewellery shops,” said Arun Arora, Centre director, Pheonix Market City.

The hotels, which are allowed to operate at 33 per cent capacity, are still struggling to find visitors.

“With sightseeing and visits to temples not allowed, we are receiving only a few bookings for the Ganpati festival, most of the bookings are done by people who are on business trips,” said one of the owners of a hotel in Baner requesting anonymity.

The markets, which are now open after the even-odd rule was scrapped, are also not recording good footfall.

“Customers are seen visiting only innerwear shops while others have no takers,” said Salim Shaik, Muskaan dress materials, Kothrud.

Federation of Traders’ Association of Pune, secretary, Mahendra Pitaliya said, “Footfall will grow as the festive season approaches. Our traders have noticed a rise in customers over the last few days, especially for home decoration material for the Ganesh festival.”

The customers at Laxmi road were less as compared to every year during Ganesh festival.

“As people have been impacted financially due to the lockdown, they are keeping the festive season simple and are not seeking expensive material for decoration,” said Ram Mehta, who runs a decoration shop at Laxmi road.

“The charm of Laxmi road is missing, traders were always busy earlier, but now they sit idle at shops,” said Amol Patil, a customer at Laxmi road.