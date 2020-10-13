Man abducted after he refuses to marry girl; manages to give abductors a slip

A 25-year-old man Akash Salve, was abducted by three persons on Saturday midnight after he refused to marry the sister of one of the accused. However, the abducted victim managed to give his kidnappers a slip and reached Pimple Saudagar where he contacted the police and informed them about his ordeal.

The three accused arrived in a Maruti car and forced the victim to get inside it on Saturday midnight, according to the police. Police on the lookout for the accused. One of three has been identified as Shreyas Waghmare (22) and two other accomplices remain unidentified.

Police sub-inspector (PSI) Ramesh Kengar, the investigating officer of the case, said that besides Shreyas and his two friends, the police had booked Salve’s former girlfriend Priya Preetam Waghmare and her mother Anita Preetam Waghmare for being involved in the abduction. “Waghmare, his two friends along with his sister and mother conspired together and hatched a plan to abduct Salve since he ditched Priya and refused to marry her. The girl had lodged a rape related complaint against the victim two years ago and the investigation is still underway in that case. We are searching for all the accused and they will be arrested soon ,” he said.

Salve’s father Vishnu Sripati Salve (51), a resident of Milindnagar, lodged the complaint with the Pimpri police station. Following the complaint, an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 364 (a) kidnapping for ransom, 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) has been lodged against the accused.