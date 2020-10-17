Sections
Man arrested for impersonating police official in Pune

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 20:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

One person has been arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Saturday for impersonating a police official in Hadapsar.

The man was carrying an identification card of a police constable with the signature of DCP headquarters. The man was allegedly using the ID card in order to harass citizens, according to the police.

The ID card bore the name Imtiaz Memon and had the mentioned year of issuance as 2007, according to the police.

The man was found to have been booked earlier in five cases in Hadapsar and Wanowrie police station. Among the five cases registered against him, one is of extortion while one is of vandalism by fire.

A case under Sections 465 and 171 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station against Memon.

