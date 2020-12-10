Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Man arrested for stalking women through online dating sites in Pune

Man arrested for stalking women through online dating sites in Pune

PUNE: A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Pune police crime branch for threatening and trying to dupe women by approaching them through online dating sites.The man was identified...

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 19:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Pune police crime branch for threatening and trying to dupe women by approaching them through online dating sites.

The man was identified as Sandeep Jagannath Dharmak of Thergaon in Pimpri, Pune, according to a statement issued by Unit 2 of crime branch.

The police were investigating two cases of online stalking and harassment against him. However, after the arrest, he has allegedly confessed to have tried duping at least 10 women.

“There were two previous cases on record and two new cases. However, he confessed to duping 10-12 women. Not all of them have registered complaints. Only one of them had paid him Rs 3,000, but the others blocked him, he said,” said senior inspector Mahendra Jagtap of Unit 2.



Dharmak has studied till Class 12 and works at a mobile repair shop, according to the police. He told the women he met online that he worked as a manager at a massage parlour and initiated conversation with them.

He used pictures of foreigner men and used names such as Nirman and Ryan. Once he had garnered the women’s trust, he would ask for their pictures and leveraged the chats and pictures to ask for money, according to the police.

A case under Sections 354(d) (stalking), 507, 509 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of Information Technology Act is registered against him at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. Another case under similar sections of IPC and IT Act is registered at Vimantal police station. There is also a similar case registered against him at the cyber police station in 2020 and another registered at Lashkar police station in 2015.

He will be produced in court on Friday and remanded to further custody.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
Dec 10, 2020 18:57 IST
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
Dec 10, 2020 19:11 IST
Govt ready for talks, urge farmer leaders to go through the proposal: Tomar
Dec 10, 2020 17:26 IST
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Dec 10, 2020 18:47 IST

latest news

Mumbai FYJC admissions: Over 2.04 lakh seats remain vacant after round 2, third merit list on December 15
Dec 10, 2020 19:30 IST
EU on brink of landmark budget, virus recovery fund deal, says Hungary PM
Dec 10, 2020 19:23 IST
AIIMS nursing posts: Reservation for women long overdue, says Delhi HC
Dec 10, 2020 19:20 IST
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
Dec 10, 2020 19:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.