Man axed to death in Aundh; one in police custody

A 23-year-old man has been remanded to police custody by a local court on Tuesday for the murder of a 24-year-old in Aundh gaon on Monday evening. The brother of the accused person was attacked after he was arrested, confirmed assistant commissioner of police Ramesh Galande of Khadki division, Pune police.

The deceased has been identified as Kshitij Lakshmikant Vairagar (24), also a resident of Aundh gaon. The arrested man has been identified as Aniket Dilip Dikshit (23) a resident of the area of where the murder was committed. One other person, with whom Dikshit arrived on a motorbike, is on the run.

“From what I know, he (the accused man’s brother) has suffered a fracture in one leg and a case in that matter is getting registered,” said ACP Galande.

Dikshit arrived on a motorbike in Maling and attacked Vairagar with an axe on his head. The two had a long standing feud over an unidentified reason, according to the police.

When two of the deceased man’s friends tried to stop Dikshit from raising the axe, they could not do so and were attacked as a result and escaped without injuries.

A complaint was lodged by Dhananjay Thorat (35), one of the two who tried to stop Dikshit.While the attacker fled the spot, the others took Vairagar to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 302 (murder), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station.