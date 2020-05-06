Sections
Home / Pune News / Man bludgeons father to death, confesses to crime at Paud police station

Man bludgeons father to death, confesses to crime at Paud police station

A man bludgeoned his father to death, set his body on fire and later confessed to the crime at the Paud police station on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Namdev Nathu Surve, 70,...

Updated: May 06, 2020 22:12 IST

By Shalaka Shinde,

A man bludgeoned his father to death, set his body on fire and later confessed to the crime at the Paud police station on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Namdev Nathu Surve, 70, while his son has been identified as Maruti Namdev Surve, in his 30s, according to the police.

The arrested man allegedly bludgeoned his father to death with the help of a bat his son used for playing cricket. The accused wrapped his father’s body in a blanket and dragged it to a dried canal near their house. Once the body was thrown in the shallow dried canal, he allegedly doused it in petrol from his motorbike and set him on fire, according to a police official.

The accused, Maruti Namdev Surve, has now been arrested by police.



As per an official involved in the investigation, the accused sought his father’s help in taking care of his young son. The accused also claims that his wife has left him; police are investigating his claims.

The son of the accused was present during the incident and has narrated it to the police. According to his statement, the child ran and hid in a nearby poultry farm after the incident.

Around a year ago, the man had beaten up his father and broken his leg, leaving him with a limp in the leg. The deceased man, therefore, was a handicap in one of his leg.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Maruti Surve at the Paud police station. The police recovered a bloodied piece of cloth, the deceased man’s bloodied walking stick in the canal next to his half burnt body.

