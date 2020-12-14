Man booked for driving wife to commit suicide

The accused wanted the wife to bring a cupboard, refrigerator, and jewellery for Diwali, from her parents’ house, according to the complaint in the matter (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

A man was booked in case of death by suicide of his newly wedded wife, for constantly demanding dowry.

The deceased woman lived with her husband and his family.

The accused husband of the deceased woman has been identified as Akshay Gholap. He refused to take her home with him as is traditionally done.

The accused wanted the wife to bring a cupboard, refrigerator, and jewellery for Diwali, from her parents’ house, according to the complaint in the matter.

The man and his family members would often verbally abuse the woman who was asked to live with her parents, according to the complainant.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the mother of the deceased woman identified as Lakshmi Kamble (45), a resident of Ramnagar in Warje.

A case under Sections 304(b) (dowry death), 498(a) (domestic violence), 306 (abetment to suicide), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was regisstered at Warje Malwadi police station. Police sub inspector S Kathle of Warje Malwadi police station is investigating the case.