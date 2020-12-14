Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Man booked for driving wife to commit suicide

Man booked for driving wife to commit suicide

The accused husband of the deceased woman has been identified as Akshay Gholap. He refused to take her home with him as is traditionally done.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The accused wanted the wife to bring a cupboard, refrigerator, and jewellery for Diwali, from her parents’ house, according to the complaint in the matter (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

A man was booked in case of death by suicide of his newly wedded wife, for constantly demanding dowry.

The deceased woman lived with her husband and his family.

The accused husband of the deceased woman has been identified as Akshay Gholap. He refused to take her home with him as is traditionally done.

The accused wanted the wife to bring a cupboard, refrigerator, and jewellery for Diwali, from her parents’ house, according to the complaint in the matter.



The man and his family members would often verbally abuse the woman who was asked to live with her parents, according to the complainant.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the mother of the deceased woman identified as Lakshmi Kamble (45), a resident of Ramnagar in Warje.

A case under Sections 304(b) (dowry death), 498(a) (domestic violence), 306 (abetment to suicide), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was regisstered at Warje Malwadi police station. Police sub inspector S Kathle of Warje Malwadi police station is investigating the case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
by Sutirtho Patranobis , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Barcelona to face PSG, holders Bayern to take on Lazio in Champions League
by Reuters
Jats from Rajasthan’s 2 districts announce blockade from Dec 25 over quota
by HT Correspondent
Russia had nothing to do with suspected US treasury email snooping, says Kremlin
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
‘Our attitude wasn’t bad,’ Carey responds to Allan Border’s remarks
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.