Man booked for practising medicine without licence in Katraj

The Pune police have arrested a man for treating people without a registered medical licence at a clinic in Katraj.

The man, who is yet to be arrested, operated the clinic under the name of Todkar Sanjeevani Nisargopchar Kendra near Katraj bus stop.

“On September 18, the officials of the health department found an advertisement for an immunity booster for prevention of coronavirus. The health officer went to the clinic and found a lot of people waiting to get the powdered medicine there. There are social media videos also of the doctor. However, we have not found him at the facility. The clinic has been sealed by Pune Municipal Corporation officials.,” said assistant police inspector S Chiwadshetty of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter has been lodged by Dr Deepak Pakhale, health officer for Zone 3 of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The police are investigating how many people the man has treated without recognition or registration from any of the known medical organisations.

A case under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 33(2) of Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, has been registered at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.