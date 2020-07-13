Man booked for selling fake lockdown e-pass in Pune

Accused is in custody for two days as the police will probe if he has taken money from anyone else. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

A 27-year-old man was arrested for cheating by posting on social media about having access to e-passes for travel in and around Pune city for a price.

The arrested was identified as Mahesh Waghmare,27, a resident of Magarpatta, Hadapsar.

“He is in police custody for two days. We will check if he has taken money from anyone else before this. This is the first case against him,” said sub-inspector ShivajiJadhav of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

“Cab services are available for within Pune and out of Pune with an e-pass. We also provide an e-pass service” was the post made on social media by Waghmare, according to the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sharad Dedage of special branch, Pune police, contacted the number mentioned on the post and pretended to be interested in a ride from Pune to Nashik.

Waghmare asked the complainant to send him a photo of his Aadhaar card. Upon sending a picture of the Aadhaar card, the accused sent a picture of a medical certificate made in the name of the complainant.

The man charged him Rs 1,500 and produced a forged medical certificate in the name of Dedage with credentials of Lonikalbhor public health centre medical officer. Upon completion of the process, the man told the complainant that Rs 1,000 will be charged.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code were registered at Hadapsar police station.

HOW TO GET A DIGITAL PASS

-The police pass for travel can be applied for on punepolice.in

-For medical emergencies, medical certificates should be provided in the application

-There is no charge for this process and is only available on the given platform

-The police have urged citizens to report any person promising e-pass through any other means

”Regarding the upcoming lockdown, digital passes will be given through the web portal www.punepolice.in as per the guidelines in lockdown order by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Subject to the order, e-passes given earlier to e-commerce / IT / industries will be renewed automatically,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune who is heading the e-pass initiative in a press statement.