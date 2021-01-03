Man booked for sexual harassment of daughter’s friend

A case of sexual harassment was registered against a 43-year-old man for allegedly kissing his daughter’s friend on New Year’s eve in Manjri, Hadapsar.

He was arrested on Friday and released on bail by a local court.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 19-year-old woman.

“She is friends with the accused man’s daughter. On December 31, she had gone to visit her friend next door and that is when the man allegedly pulled her and kissed her. A complaint is registered and investigation is underway,” said senior police inspector Balkrushna Kadam.

The complainant is a third-year science graduate student.

“The accused works in the private sector in Ahmednagar and only visits his house in the city once a week. After the incident, the girl got scared and ran home. She then came to the police. We arrested him and took him to court. The court put him in judicial custody and later granted him bail,” said assistant police inspector MD Patil of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Section 354 (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hadapsar police station on Friday.