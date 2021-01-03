Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Man booked for sexual harassment of daughter’s friend

Man booked for sexual harassment of daughter’s friend

“She is friends with the accused man’s daughter. On December 31, she had gone to visit her friend next door and that is when the man allegedly pulled her and kissed her. A complaint is registered and investigation is underway,” said senior police inspector Balkrushna Kadam.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 16:16 IST

By Shalaka Shinde, Hindustan Times Pune

The complainant is a third-year science graduate student. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A case of sexual harassment was registered against a 43-year-old man for allegedly kissing his daughter’s friend on New Year’s eve in Manjri, Hadapsar.

He was arrested on Friday and released on bail by a local court.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 19-year-old woman.

“She is friends with the accused man’s daughter. On December 31, she had gone to visit her friend next door and that is when the man allegedly pulled her and kissed her. A complaint is registered and investigation is underway,” said senior police inspector Balkrushna Kadam.



The complainant is a third-year science graduate student.

“The accused works in the private sector in Ahmednagar and only visits his house in the city once a week. After the incident, the girl got scared and ran home. She then came to the police. We arrested him and took him to court. The court put him in judicial custody and later granted him bail,” said assistant police inspector MD Patil of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Section 354 (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hadapsar police station on Friday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
More they oppose, more they are exposed: Nadda on Cong’s vaccine ‘doubts’
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
17 dead as roof of shelter at cremation ground in UP’s Muradnagar collapses
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Schools, colleges to reopen in Bihar from Monday; Govt issues safety guidelines
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar asks committee to submit report on Mulshi dam
by Abhay Khairnar
Germany poised to extend coronavirus lockdown
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
What may happen on Jan 6 as Trump’s allies prepare to overturn US election
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.