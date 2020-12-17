Man booked in Pune for abetment to suicide of partner

PUNE: The police are on the lookout for a 23-year-old man in a case of abetment of suicide of a 20-year-old woman, with whom he decided to consume poison, fearing their family’s reaction to their union. The girl, who had consumed poison on December 4, succumbed while under treatment at Sassoon General Hospital on December 14, according to the police. “They were both students who worked in malls while also attending college. We are yet to investigate why they felt that their families would not accept their union, as the boy is not yet well enough to record his statement,” said senior police inspector Vaishali Chandgude of Uttam nagar police station. The two consumed poison on the remote foothills of Neelkantheshwar temple hill in Jambhli village of Haveli, Pune. As the poison started taking effect, the boy got scared and called his friends for help, according to the police. They were both rushed to Sassoon hospital from where the boy was discharged, but the girl succumbed. The hospital had first sent an MLC to Pune rural police, from where it was transferred to Uttam nagar, where a case was subsequently registered. A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Uttamnagar police station against the man.