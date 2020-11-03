Sections
Man dies after falling 200 feet down Maval hill

Man dies after falling 200 feet down Maval hill

A man fell to his death from a cave in Maval taluka of Pune, a tourist attraction, on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Prachiket Bhagwan Kale (32), a resident of...

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 14:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A man fell to his death from a cave in Maval taluka of Pune, a tourist attraction, on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Prachiket Bhagwan Kale (32), a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad. He suffered a fall that was around 200 feet deep.

Kale was descending the hill on top of which the caves are located on Sunday morning when he slipped and fell, according to rescue groups.

Two members of a trekking group - Aniket Bokil and Deepak Pawar - who were in the vicinity were called upon by the police.

The incident was recorded at Karjat police station of Raigad police on Sunday in an accidental death report.

Hawaldar Yuvraj Salunkhe of Karjat police station is investigating the case.

