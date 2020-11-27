Sections
Home / Pune News / Man held for killing wife with frying pan during domestic fight

Man held for killing wife with frying pan during domestic fight

The woman was seen lying in a pool of blood at the entrance of their two-room house

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 16:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The woman died on impact caused from the frying pan (Getty Images)

A man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death with a frying pan during a domestic fight in Hadapsar on Thursday.

“The man is a habitual drinker and routinely demanded money from her. She refused to give money on Thursday afternoon and he started hitting her with a pan. She died on impact,” said police inspector (crime) Raju Adagale of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

The woman was seen lying in a pool of blood at the entrance of their two-room house, said police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station against the accused.

