Man held for raping daughter in Pune

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 16:12 IST

By Press Trust of India, Pune

“The younger daughter’s rape came to light when she was taken for a medical check-up by her mother,” said Police. (HT)

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter in Dehu Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district, police said on Tuesday.

The man was arrested 4 years ago for raping his elder daughter in Hadapsar area and was recently released from prison, a Dehu Road police station official said.

“The younger daughter’s rape came to light when she was taken for a medical check-up by her mother,” he added.

