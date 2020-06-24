Man held for raping daughter in Pune

“The younger daughter’s rape came to light when she was taken for a medical check-up by her mother,” said Police. (HT)

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter in Dehu Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district, police said on Tuesday.

The man was arrested 4 years ago for raping his elder daughter in Hadapsar area and was recently released from prison, a Dehu Road police station official said.

“The younger daughter’s rape came to light when she was taken for a medical check-up by her mother,” he added.