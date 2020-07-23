Sections
Home / Pune News / Man impersonating BJP state unit chief’s PA attempts to extort money from doctor; arrested

Man impersonating BJP state unit chief’s PA attempts to extort money from doctor; arrested

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for impersonating the personal assistant of Chandrakant Patil, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s...

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for impersonating the personal assistant of Chandrakant Patil, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Maharashtra unit, to extort money from a doctor in Pune.

The arrested man was identified as Saurabh Santosh Ashtul (21), a resident of Lohiyanagar, Ganj peth, Pune, according to a statement issued by the police.

“He is unemployed. We are investigating why he was targeting the doctor and whether he has done this with other people too,” said senior police inspector Ganesh Javadwad of Nigdi police station.

Ashtul was arrested from his house in Pune, according to police.



A case under sections 387 (putting the person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 501 (printing or engraving matter is known to be defamatory), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Nigdi police station based on a complaint lodged by Dr Shrikrushna Gangadhar Joshi who works at Lokmanya hospital in Nigdi.

The doctor, whose name is being withheld, is a resident of Ravet and received a call at 4pm on July 18 by a person who claimed to be the BJP leader’s personal assistant. He demanded Rs 25 lakh from the doctor in the name of the politician.

According to the complainant, the caller asked for the Rs 25 lakh to help the poor who have suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The caller also allegedly threatened to kill the doctor if he failed to give the money.

The doctor went to the local police.

Ashtul was remanded to three days in police custody by a local court on Thursday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In body swap, nurses accuse Amritsar hospital MS of issuing back-dated guidelines
Jul 23, 2020 21:15 IST
Shatrughan blames shows like ‘Koffee with Arjun’ for stoking controversy
Jul 23, 2020 21:15 IST
CBI court initiates process to declare suspended Chandigarh inspector PO
Jul 23, 2020 21:14 IST
Asst commissioner, ward officers turn pall bearers to ensure last rites for Covid-positive senior
Jul 23, 2020 21:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.