Man jumps to death from second floor to evade arrest during raid

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 18:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A man at a gambling den fell to his death while trying to evade the Pune police team that raided the second-floor space in Warje area on Friday evening.

Five people have been arrested in the case of gambling, according to the police. The deceased man was among people gambling there, when the raid was carried out. The man has been identified as Zakir Pathan (48), according to the police.

Pathan jumped out of the window when the police raided the place on Friday evening, according to the police. The police took him to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries caused by the fall.

An accidental death report was registered in the matter. His body was sent for post-mortem before handing over to his family.



“A case has been registered. The ones booked are now witnesses in the case,” said Machindra Chavan, assistant commissioner of police, Kothrud division

The person who owns the gambling den has been identified as Ajay Pol. The police are on the lookout for Pol.

The five arrested have been identified as Deepak Bhalerao, Pundalik Valhekar, Atul Korde, Anil Patil, and Raju Patil.

“Some of them have jobs while some are vegetable vendors. Since it is a bailable offence, they were released,” said senior police inspector Machindra Pandit, Warje Malwadi police station.

A case under Section 12(a) of Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at Warje Malwadi police station.

