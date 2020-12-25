Man killed in broad daylight on Gangadham street in Pune

PUNE: A man was arrested by the Pune police after he cut a person to death and injured another on a street in Gangadham area on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Saleem Mehboob Shaikh (24) Lake town SRA building while the injured was identified as Tohsif Shaikh (27) Rolling Meadows, Kondhwa, according to the police.

The arrested was identified as Anil Kachravat (40) who lived in a godown in Gangadham area where the murder was committed around 11am.

“The deceased and the arrested man were known to each other. That day he went to Kachravat and asked to either buy him alcohol or give him money to drink alcohol. He had done this before as well. Due to that, he picked up an iron-rod-kind of weapon used for centring work and hit him near the neck causing a stab-like wound that caused his death,” said senior inspector Sunil Zaware of Bibwewadi police station.

The injured, who was accompanying the deceased, tried to intervene when Kachravat hit him on the head. He is undergoing treatment, according to the police.

The injured owns a garage and is a resident of Kondhwa while the deceased man is an out-of-work waiter and cleaner. The accused also worked as a waiter at a restaurant which was shut due to lockdown, but the owner of the restaurant provided financial help, according to the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of Arms Act was registered at Bibwewadi police station.