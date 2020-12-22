Man killed in shop fire in Nigdi

The shop is Vision Computer Networking and Hardware, located in Yamunanagar, Nigdi. (HT PHOTO)

A man working in a computer workshop was killed in an early morning fire in Nigdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Agarwal (27), a Nepal national who was living and working in the shop.

The fire brigade received the call in the morning hours of Monday about a blaze emanating from the shop.

The incident was recorded at Nigdi police station as an accidental death.