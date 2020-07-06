Man murders wife over alleged affair with younger brother in Pune

The accused hit victim’s head with a wooden stump, strangled her with a nylon rope and later with hands until she stopped breathing, according to the police. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

PUNE Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife over suspicion of an extramarital affair with his younger brother.

The incident took place on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Vaibhav Narsingh Kale, a resident of Saibaba Paradise Society, Ambethan chowk, Chakan in Khed.

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Vaibhav Kale (27) who lived with him.

A complaint was lodged by the accused man’s younger brother identified as Ganesh Narsingh Kale (23) who lives in a rented room located at Golden chowk, Chakan.

According to police, the deceased was a housewife and both the brothers work in a private firm at Chakan. The brothers are natives of Loha taluka of Nanded district.

The two were at home around 9:30 am on Saturday when the incident happened. Kale first hit her on the head with a wooden stump causing a head injury, according to the complaint. He then strangled her with a nylon rope and then with his hands until she stopped breathing, according to the police.

“They were married for more than one year. The accused called up his younger brother and asked for money after narrating the incident. The younger brother called the police and narrated the incident,” said sub-inspector Pramod Kathore of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code is registered at Chakan police station against the accused.