Man stabs wife to death in Pune

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 21:49 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: A man is on the run after stabbing his wife to death in Kothrud area of Pune on Thursday afternoon. The woman was 43-year-old while her husband was identified as Ravikumar Pote (50), according to the police.

“She was a receptionist at a hospital in Kothrud. He came to her workplace, stabbed her and fled. The staff took her to a nearby hospital for treatment. They hospital authorities declared her dead,” said senior inspector Sayaji Gaware of Alankar police station.

The couple lived in Dahanukar colony and the woman’s office is near Kothrud depot, according to the police. A domestic issue is suspected by the police to be the reason for the murder. The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code at Alankar police station against the absconding accused.

