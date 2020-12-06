Man steals money from ex-employer’s office in Pune to pay crop loan

A case under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shivajinagar police station against Balip. (Representative Photo)

A man was remanded to five days in custody of Pune police till Saturday for using duplicate keys he had of his former employer’s locker and stealing Rs 1,64,000 on November 7 to pay off multiple debts, including a Rs 57,000 crop loan.

The man has been identified as Shivaji Balip, a resident of Jhashi Palshi in Maan taluka of Satara district.

“His family is into farming, but he used to work for the complainant’s company, which produces starch, until last year. Then he moved to his native place. Of the stolen money, we have recovered Rs 74,000 from him. Of the rest, he has used Rs 57,000 to pay off a crop loan for his family and around Rs 40,000 to pay a loan for a two-wheeler, he had purchased. He had made a duplicate key of the locker when he used to work there,” said senior police inspector Balasaheb Kopnar of Shivajinagar police station.

A complaint was lodged by Ramchandra Madne, (33), a resident of Prabhat road. His office and residence are at the same location. Back when Balip was working for the complainant, the complainant had forgotten his keys in the office before going out and had tasked Balip to get the keys. That is when Balip is suspected to have made a duplicate key for the locker, according to the complainant.

“He owes money to people. He also has a loan of Rs 45,000 for a two-wheeler he had purchased. So, he came back and robbed his previous employer,” said one of the officials investigating the case.

A case under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shivajinagar police station against Balip.