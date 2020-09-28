Man trying to acquire fast food franchise duped of ₹8.5 lakh

The transactions were done between September 7 and September 14 through online banking. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 47-year-old man was duped of ₹8.5 lakh in his quest to acquire a franchise in Pune, of a well-known American fast-food chain.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Namdev Bhapkar (47), a resident of Khadki.

The transactions were done between September 7 and September 14 through online banking.

“He is a businessman and was looking to purchase a franchise of the chain. In the process, he received a call ,” said police inspector (crime) Shafil Pathan of Khadki police station who is investigating the case.

The accused called the person and offered to help acquire the franchise, for which, the person demanded ₹8,55,600, which the complainant paid.

However, the complainant soon realised that he had been duped.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act has been registered at Khadki police station.