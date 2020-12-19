Sections
Man wanted in 22-year-old cheating case arrested by Pune police

The Sadashiv peth resident was found living in a rented house in Kothrud.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A man booked in a cheating case 22 years ago in Pune was arrested by crime branch officials on Friday. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

A man booked in a cheating case 22 years ago in Pune was arrested by crime branch officials on Friday.

The arrested man was identified as Sandeep Sudhakar Dhaygude (53), a resident of Sadashiv peth in Pune who was found living in a rented house in Kothrud.

He was booked with two others in the case - Anand Prabhakar Gore, a resident of Navi peth currently residing in America and Subroto Das, a resident of Andheri East in Mumbai, according to a statement issued by Unit 4 of Pune police crime branch.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) Of Indian Penal Code was registered against the three at Chatuhshrungi police station in 1998.



They were accused of duping the Senapati Bapat Road branch of Vidya co-operative bank. The three had forged documents to siphon Rs 13,55,936 from the bank, according to the police statement.

The police claim that the arrested man has confessed his involvement in the 1998 case.

The man has been handed over to Chatuhshrungi police station officials who will investigate the case further.

The man will be produced in a local court on Saturday.

