Man who stole two-wheeler batteries from FTII arrested

The Deccan police have arrested a thief who stole ten batteries of various two wheelers, iron pipes and window grills from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTTI) on December 25 at 9.30pm from campus.

The accused gained entry on the pretext of cleaning the campus and took advantage of the situation and decamped with the material which has been recovered from him. The total seizure has been estimated to be worth Rs 18,500 while the tempo in which he was taking the stolen material has been estimated to be worth Rs 2 lakh has been confiscated.

According to the police, a tip off was received by police sub inspector (PSI) Kishore Shinde that a tempo carrying stolen material was moving in the direction of Mhatre Bridge.

Following the information, PSI Shinde and his team members laid a trap near the area and asked him to stop but he tried to speed away. However, the investigators managed to stop and take him into custody. During interrogation, he identified himself as Rahul Ram Bhandve (32), a resident of Dattawadi.

On interrogation, he said that he had stolen the material from the FTII campus and was on the way to dispose the material. He was immediately taken to the police station and a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against him under IPC 379 ( theft) at Deccan police station.

The police action was taken under the guidance of zonal DCP Priyanka Nanaware and additional commissioner (west) Sanjay Shinde and other senior officials of zone I.

PSI Kishor Shinde said, “We had received a tip off from the informer about the stolen material and a tempo moving suspiciously near Mhatre Bridge. We immediately swung into action, stopped the tempo and arrested the accused. The FTII had asked a person to clean the campus and he had in turn asked Bhandve to carry out cleaning. The accused then stole batteries and other material from the area. He was produced before the court which released him on bail as the entire recovery was completed by the police.”