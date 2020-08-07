Mandal to distribute 121 ‘Kasba Ganpati’ idols among devotees; organise online programmes

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic as the civic body has requested the mandals to organise the celebrations in a scale down version Pune’s first Manache Ganpati– Kasba Ganpati mandal has come up with a unique idea of giving out 121 Kasba Ganapati clay idols to the devotees across the country.

The registration process for the same has already begun and till now more than 3,000 people from across the state and country have registered.

The mandal will distribute 21 Kasba Ganpati clay idols to ‘Covid warriors’ from the city including doctors, policemen, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) sanitation workers, nurses and others.

“Ganpati festival gives hope to us all amid this Covid-19 pandemic. This year the celebrations will be low-key and we request devotees to not come to the mandal to seek blessings during the ten days,” said Shrikant Shete, president of Kasba Ganpati Mandal.

“We will be distributing such 121 Kasba Ganpati clay idols to people and its registrations has started a couple of days back. Till now more than 3,000 people have registered for it from various parts of the state and even outside the state from Delhi and other states,” he said..

“The final names will be taken out via a lucky draw. Apart from that 21 Kasba Ganpati idols will be given to 21 Covid warriors from Pune city which includes police, doctor, sanitation workers, fireman and others,” he said.

“As the puja and other celebrations have been cancelled we will hold various programmes for devotees online on our Kasba Ganpati Facebook page,” said Shete.