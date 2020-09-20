Many hsg societies come under PMC’s micro-containment zones

Slums in Pune are now slowly unlocking from the Covid-19 threat and housing societies are new micro-containment zones, according to the Pune municipal corporation (PMC).

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Friday announced new micro-containment zones in 15 regional ward offices and announced a total of 71 micro-containment zones, most of these are housing societies. Earlier, slum pockets had maximum number of Covid-19 cases and were usually locked down as containment zones. However, the last two announcements by the PMC on containment zones has seen many housing societies featuring in the list.

The data projects how new Covid-19 positive cases are emerging from housing societies. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Khardekar, said, “After the city started unlocking, many residents started stepping out of their homes. The PMC had been reporting maximum number of cases from the slum areas in the first phase of the pandemic, however, over the last few weeks, housing societies are reporting a number of positive cases. Many of them prefer to get admitted to private hospitals, but there are not many bed available at private hospitals.”

Some housing societies under containment zones:

Dhole Patil ward office- Pam Guru Society on BT Kawade road, Laxmi Terrace Society.

Dhankavdi- Sahakarnagar ward office- Chandrangan Society, Silver Park Society areas, Telco Colony lane one to seven in Ambegaon, Panchwati Housing Society

Bibvewadi ward office- Mukundnagar area, Gangadham, Vardhmanpura, Isha Emrald society areas

Yerawada Kalas ward office- Madhuban Society to Malwadi eastern part

Ghole road ward office- Asha Co-operative housing society on Senapati Bapat road

Ahmednagar road- VadgaonSheri ward office- Gera Skyies Society area, Brahma Suncity society areas, Kumar Prime Vera

Sinhgad ward office- Mango Nest society, Suncity, Manikbaug area

Warje Karvenagar areas- Hingne Home colony

Kothrud Bavdhan ward area- Shree Ram Colony, Gadhwe Colony, Vatsalya Nagari, Kumbre Township area.

Micro-containment zones:

June 2: 63

June 16: 73

June: 24: 74

July 1: 109

July 23: 87

August 1: 75

September 3: 74

September 19: 71