Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Maratha reservation: Agitators defy curfew in Pandharpur, reach Pune to submit memorandum

Maratha reservation: Agitators defy curfew in Pandharpur, reach Pune to submit memorandum

Defying curfew order, protestors demanding immediate action on Maratha reservation took out a long march from the temple town of Pandharpur to Pune on Saturday. In Pune, the...

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Defying curfew order, protestors demanding immediate action on Maratha reservation took out a long march from the temple town of Pandharpur to Pune on Saturday. In Pune, the agitating Maratha Kranti Morcha workers met Maharashtra’s chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, who accepted the memorandum from protesting delegation.

Mahesh Dongare, convenor of Maratha Kranti Morcha said, “We came to Pune from Pandharpur as the administration requested us to go to Pune where chief secretary will receive our memorandum. Therefore, we came here and handed over the memorandum to Sanjay Kumar. He has promised us to hand it over to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray”

Among the demands, Maratha activists have put forth are admission to Maratha students, effective argument from the state in Supreme Court.

At Pandharpur, the district administration had imposed curfew with all the entry and exit points of the city sealed to prevent protestors entering in the temple town. The Maratha organisations had earlier announced to take out a long march from Pandharpur to Mantralaya in Mumbai though they had to change the plan following discussion with police officials.

Agitators fighting for Maratha reservation began their long march from Pandharpur on Saturday. A large number of agitators gathered outside the famous temple of Lord Vitthal in the afternoon despite heavy police bandobast and started the march to Mumbai

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Nov 07, 2020 23:01 IST
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Nov 07, 2020 23:12 IST
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
Nov 07, 2020 23:41 IST
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
Nov 07, 2020 23:05 IST

latest news

Covid test, age restriction likely for haj pilgrimage
Nov 08, 2020 01:36 IST
Held under Covid shadow, battle for Bihar concludes
Nov 08, 2020 01:34 IST
ISRO launches new earth observation satellite on board PSLV
Nov 08, 2020 01:12 IST
Mumbai engineer who operated drug racket amid ‘financial stress due to lockdown’ held with imported marijuana worth ₹1.62 crore
Nov 08, 2020 01:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.