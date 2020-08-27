Marathwada region receives more than normal rainfall this monsoon

Marathwada, typically a drought-prone region in State, has this season received above normal rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“With one month still remaining till the monsoon gets over, Marathwada is expected to receive more rains in the coming days. This will make the total rain more than what was recorded in the past few years,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of Weather department at IMD, Pune.

Aurangabad has received 1111mm as against a normal of 750 mm, this season. Osmanabad and Parbhani have recorded 633mm and 811mm, respectively, whereas normal rainfall quota of 830mm and 970mm, respectively.

Nanded has received below normal rainfall as compared to other districts with 312mm rainfall recorded, this season.

“Although Osmanabad and Parbhani are yet complete their annual quota, these figures are satisfactory as such figures have not been recorded over the last two years,” added Kashyapi.

Jalna is yet another district in region which has received is 115 per cent surplus.

Pune district, too, has received more than normal rainfall this season. Till now, Pune has recorded 580.9mm of rainfall while normal rainfall count stands at 428.9mm.

Of the 36 districts in Maharashtra, only Yavatmal and Akola districts have received below normal rainfall this season.

Maharashtra, overall, has received 999mm of rain between June 1 and August 27. The normal rainfall is 793.8mm.

Marathwada region

Name: Rainfall

Osmanabad: Normal

Aurangabad: More than excess

Parbhani: Normal

Nanded: Normal

Beed: Excess

Jalna: Excess

Hingoli: Normal

Latur: Normal