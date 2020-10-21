Maratkar murder case: 11 accused booked under MCOCA

The Pune Police have booked all 11 accused arrested in connection with the murder of Pune Yuva Sena office bearer Deepak Maratkar under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Wednesday signed the orders imposing MCOCA against the accused, namely, Ashwini Sopan Kamble, Niranja Sagar Mhakale, Rahul Sriniwas Ragir, Rohit Dattatreya Kshirsagar, Mahendra Madanlal Saraf, Prashant alias Sunny Prakash Kolte, Rohit alias Nala Kamalakar Kanale, Sandeep alias Munglya, Prakash Kolte, Lakhan Manohar Wale and Chandrashekhar Ramdas Waghel.

Maratkar (36) was stabbed 47 times to his death by the accused on October 1, midnight, near his house located in in Budhwar peth. The deceased was the son of late Shiv Sena corporator Vijay Maratkar, who had succumbed to Covid-19 . The murder took place over an old rivalry between the accused and the deceased’s father over political, and property related issues. Ashwini Kamble has been identified as the main accused in the case by the Faraskhana police officials. All the accused are currently under judicial custody awaiting trial.

Ashwini Kamble had contested against Vijay Maratkar in the 2017 elections.

Additional commissioner (Crime) Ashok Morale said that MCOCA has been applied based on the intensity and gruesome nature of crime and to send a strong message to the criminals that the strictest of action under the law will be taken against those indulging in crimes.

Meanwhile, the crime branch sleuths of Unit I have nabbed Swapnil Modve alias Chocolate ( 36), the 12th absconding accused in the case in connection with the murder.

The crime branch received a tip off that he was hiding in Sangli district after which a team of crime branch personnel swooped down on the location and handcuffed the criminal.

According to the police, Modve is the member of notorious Bapu Nair gang and his role in Maratkar’s murder has been revealed. He has confessed to his crime and involvement in the murder, crime branch officials stated.

He will also be booked under MCOCA soon.