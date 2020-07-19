Sections
Home / Pune News / March to June: 2,774 non-Covid deaths in PCMC; residents allege mediocre treatment

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:46 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has registered 2,774 non-Covid deaths between March and June.

Since the past few days, there have been complaints from residents that non-Covid patients are not being provided adequate treatment, care at PCMC hospitals.

Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC denied the charge and said that proper attention is being given to non-Covid patients.

“We are giving attention to non-covid patients as well. In Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital and private hospitals other patients are also treated on priority,” Dr Salve said.



“In YCMH, we have made special arrangements for non Covid patients and we have made sure that they are protected from coronavirus,” said Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH).

Most deaths among the 2,774 have occurred due to heart attacks and some due to kidney failure and brain stroke.

Month, Non-Covid deaths

March: 692

April: 666

May: 691

June: 725

Total: 2,774

