Market Yard godown gutted in midnight blaze, none injured

Market Yard godown gutted in midnight blaze, none injured

A godown in Market Yard was gutted in a midnight blaze on Wednesday. The fire was reported from a godown located near Gate 9 of the vegetable and fruit hub of the city. A truck standing outside the...

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 20:00 IST

By HT Correpondent,

A godown in Market Yard was gutted in a midnight blaze on Wednesday.

The fire was reported from a godown located near Gate 9 of the vegetable and fruit hub of the city. A truck standing outside the godown was also gutted in the incident. The crates inside the truck kept the fire burning for some time before the fire officials could douse it.

Six fire tender vehicles rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The reason for the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

The fire incident was recorded at Market Yard police station.



