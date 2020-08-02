Masjid trust offers administration place to set up 100-bed Covid-19 care centre in Wadgaon, Maval

With religious places yet to open for the public, the Jama Masjid trust in Wadgaon, Maval, has offered two rooms in the mosque to the taluka administration to set up a 100-bed Covid-19 care centre.

The unanimous decision was taken by the trust after the Eid al-Adha prayers on Saturday. The trust has submitted a letter to Sunil Shelke, National Congress Party (NCP), Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Maval.

There have been a total of 409 active Covid-19 cases in Maval, while in Wadgaon 49 active cases have been reported till August 1.

“The initiative taken by the Jama Masjid trust is commendable and work at the mosque may start after 10-15 days. Currently, we are increasing beds of our Covid-19 care centres running at Talegaon Dabhade. We have 480 beds and 200 more will be added to it. With the rooms at the mosque, a 100-bed Covid-19 care centre can be set up,” said Sunil Shelke, NCP MLA from Maval.

“The worship of god was currently not being performed inside the mosque rooms, hence, we wanted to support the taluka administration by giving them two rooms where 100 beds can be arranged,” said Aftab Sayyed, National Congress Party, Maval taluka, president and a trust member.

Two rooms at the mosques are 2,500 square feet each.

“Once the Covid care centre is set up at the mosque premises, we, as trust members, will also get an opportunity to help the patients there,” said Younis Momin, a member of the trust.

“The building had been vacant for four months and providing it for the service of the people is equivalent to providing service to god,” said Maulana Mujeeb Shaikh. Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC, said, “Commendable thinking by Wadgaon Maval people as such maturity makes the job of the administration easy. Other people should take inspiration from it.”

Salim Pathan who stays next to the mosque, said, “Our society members have no problem with a Covid-19 care centre being set up in our locality. We all know what precautions must be taken.”