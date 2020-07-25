Master plan to restart public transport after lockdown, says PMPML CMD Rajendra Jagtap

Sections
Jagtap held a review meeting with the department heads, depot managers and senior officials after taking charge

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:47 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

The essential PMPML bus service in Pune has begun after restrictions were lifted on July 23. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Rajendra Jagtap, who has been appointed as the new chairman and managing director (CMD) of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), took charge of the office from his predecessor Nayana Gunde on Friday.

The appointment comes at a time when the organisation is going through a severe financial crisis aggravated by the lockdown situation. The public transport utility’s revenue generation is hit as it is currently plying only for people working in essential services.

Jagtap held a review meeting with the department heads, depot managers and senior officials after taking charge in the presence of joint CMD Ajay Charthankar.

Talking about his plans to revive PMPML’s financial condition, Jagtap said, “Currently, at least 3,000 PMPML staffers have been deployed for various Covid-related work in PMC and PCMC. Our services are limited to the emergency services people and hence, we have to look towards generating revenue as the lockdown has ended in Pune. In the first review meeting with officials, we discussed the current status of the organisation and will chalk a master plan with short, medium and long-term goals within in a month. It will be submitted to the Pune district guardian minister with a request to resume our services for the public.”



The new PMPML head said that expenses of PMPML have increased because of the virus prevention measures to be implemented. “Each bus needs to be sanitised after every travel. Masks, gloves and sanitisers have been provided to drivers and conductors. The organisation needs to be takes steps to improve its financial condition,” he added.

Jagtap has earlier worked at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as additional commissioner and CEO of Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

