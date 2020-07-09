Sections
Maximum family members to benefit from PMC health scheme

We will come up with new guidelines soon after consultation with elected members, says Shekhar Gaikwad, municipal commissioner

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Under PMC health scheme the civic body shares 50 per cent of the total private hospital bill cost and the rest 50 per cent should be paid by the residents. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to extend its health scheme for urban poor by giving maximum benefit to the residents amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under this scheme, PMC shares 50 per cent of the total private hospital bill cost and the rest 50 per cent should be paid by the residents.

Shekhar Gaikwad, municipal commissioner, said, “As per the existing norm a family can take the benefit of up to Rs1 lakh per annum under this scheme. But if one member tests positive for the virus there are chances that others might also test positive so we will cover maximum family members under the scheme.”

“Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol is also positive about the move,” said Gaikwad.



”We will come up with new guidelines soon after consultation with elected members,” said Gaikwad.

